Audius (AUDIO) Price Tops $0.12

Audius (AUDIO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 17th. One Audius token can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000197 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Audius has a total market capitalization of $146.29 million and $4.43 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Audius has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Audius Token Profile

Audius’ genesis date was October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,277,757,897 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,253,616,147 tokens. The official message board for Audius is audiusproject.medium.com. The official website for Audius is audius.co. Audius’ official Twitter account is @audius and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius.

Buying and Selling Audius

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear.”

According to CryptoCompare, "Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear."

