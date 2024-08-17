Auto Prop Reit (APR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on September 16th

Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.067 per share on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.
Auto Prop Reit Stock Performance
Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.25 by C$0.49. The business had revenue of C$23.52 million during the quarter.
Auto Prop Reit Company Profile
