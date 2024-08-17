AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) PT Lowered to C$15.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

ACQ has been the topic of several other reports. ATB Capital dropped their price objective on AutoCanada from C$25.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Wednesday. Atb Cap Markets cut shares of AutoCanada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$20.00 to C$17.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$28.00 to C$25.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, CIBC cut shares of AutoCanada from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$25.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$19.11.

TSE:ACQ opened at C$14.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 408.35. AutoCanada has a 52 week low of C$14.20 and a 52 week high of C$27.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$19.08 and its 200-day moving average price is C$21.42. The stock has a market capitalization of C$343.84 million, a PE ratio of 8.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.54.

In other AutoCanada news, Director Christopher Harris purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$14.48 per share, with a total value of C$72,400.00. Insiders acquired 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $131,300 over the last 90 days. 4.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AutoCanada Company Profile

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships and related business. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, and extended service contracts; and vehicle protection, after-market products, and auction services.

