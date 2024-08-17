Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Stake Boosted by Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 96.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,785 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,813 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $2,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Autodesk by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Autodesk by 153.0% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 384,380 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $93,589,000 after buying an additional 232,441 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,650 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,297,000 after buying an additional 6,481 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 460,759 shares of the software company’s stock worth $112,186,000 after acquiring an additional 95,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 73,893 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $17,991,000 after acquiring an additional 8,456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ADSK shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $286.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Autodesk from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on Autodesk from $270.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $239.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $262.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 1,100 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.21, for a total value of $248,831.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,116 shares in the company, valued at $7,264,960.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.21, for a total value of $248,831.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,264,960.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Steven M. Blum sold 17,413 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.40, for a total value of $3,942,303.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,256,390.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,931 shares of company stock worth $9,537,781 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Price Performance

Shares of Autodesk stock traded down $1.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $248.23. 1,075,389 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,669,282. The company has a market cap of $53.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.01 and a fifty-two week high of $279.53.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The software company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.10. Autodesk had a return on equity of 65.46% and a net margin of 17.66%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk Company Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.