Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) Holdings Lifted by Objectivity Squared LLC

Objectivity Squared LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,641 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,898 shares during the period. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises approximately 3.0% of Objectivity Squared LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Objectivity Squared LLC owned about 0.07% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $3,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens & Northern Corp purchased a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $382,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 102,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,807,000 after acquiring an additional 6,509 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,552,000. Finally, SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 219,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,377,000 after acquiring an additional 28,344 shares during the period.

Shares of AVEM stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.49. 221,020 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,199. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $50.65 and a 1 year high of $63.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.33. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.88.

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

