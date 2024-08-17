Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) Short Interest Update

Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,490,000 shares, a growth of 10.4% from the July 15th total of 3,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 508,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.9 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Latisha Diane Hill sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total value of $61,557.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $401,387.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Jason R. Thackston sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total value of $92,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,202,071.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Latisha Diane Hill sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total transaction of $61,557.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,387.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,916 shares of company stock worth $215,268. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Avista alerts:

Institutional Trading of Avista

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVA. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Avista in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Avista in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Avista in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Avista by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Avista by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Mizuho raised shares of Avista from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AVA

Avista Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:AVA traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.23. 279,417 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 540,938. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.88. Avista has a 12-month low of $30.53 and a 12-month high of $39.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.43.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.07. Avista had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 10.12%. The business had revenue of $390.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avista will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avista Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. Avista’s payout ratio is currently 78.84%.

Avista Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.