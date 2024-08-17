Azbil Co. (OTCMKTS:YMATF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Azbil Co. (OTCMKTS:YMATF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 291,700 shares, a drop of 20.6% from the July 15th total of 367,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Azbil Price Performance

OTCMKTS:YMATF opened at $53.50 on Friday. Azbil has a 12-month low of $31.54 and a 12-month high of $31.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.50.

Azbil shares are scheduled to split on Monday, September 30th. The 4-1 split was announced on Monday, September 30th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, September 30th.

Azbil Company Profile

Azbil Corporation provides automation products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Building Automation Business, Advanced Automation Business, and Life Automation Business. The Building Automation Business segment supplies commercial buildings and production facilities with automatic heating ventilation; and air conditioning control and security systems, including products, engineering, and related services.

