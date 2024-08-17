B. Riley Cuts Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Price Target to $18.00

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Free Report) had its price target reduced by B. Riley from $42.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Agenus’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($6.27) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($6.59) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($4.96) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($4.23) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.93) EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on AGEN. Robert W. Baird cut Agenus from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Baird R W lowered shares of Agenus from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and set a $7.00 price objective (up previously from $3.00) on shares of Agenus in a research report on Friday, July 19th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Agenus from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Agenus from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.50.

Agenus Stock Up 2.1 %

Agenus stock opened at $5.28 on Wednesday. Agenus has a 52-week low of $4.41 and a 52-week high of $32.00. The company has a market cap of $110.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.78.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by ($1.19). The company had revenue of $23.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.73 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($4.00) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Agenus will post -10.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGEN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Agenus by 13.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,401,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,953,000 after purchasing an additional 4,134,232 shares in the last quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Agenus by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP now owns 2,016,783 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 252,124 shares during the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Agenus by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 858,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 236,500 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agenus by 1,959.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 757,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 720,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestline Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Agenus by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 708,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 43,480 shares during the last quarter. 61.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Agenus Company Profile

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

Featured Stories

