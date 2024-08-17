B. Riley Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR)

Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR – Free Report) – B. Riley cut their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Intuitive Machines in a report released on Tuesday, August 13th. B. Riley analyst M. Crawford now expects that the company will earn $0.30 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.32. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Intuitive Machines’ current full-year earnings is $0.30 per share.

Get Intuitive Machines alerts:

Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $73.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on LUNR. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Intuitive Machines from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of Intuitive Machines from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.80.

Check Out Our Latest Report on LUNR

Intuitive Machines Price Performance

LUNR opened at $3.96 on Thursday. Intuitive Machines has a one year low of $2.09 and a one year high of $13.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $493.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intuitive Machines

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUNR. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Machines in the first quarter worth about $119,000. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Machines during the first quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuitive Machines during the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Deuterium Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Machines in the first quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Machines

In other Intuitive Machines news, SVP Timothy Price Crain II sold 125,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.02, for a total transaction of $504,819.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 362,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,458,496.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intuitive Machines news, SVP Timothy Price Crain II sold 125,577 shares of Intuitive Machines stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.02, for a total value of $504,819.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 362,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,458,496.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen J. Altemus sold 203,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total value of $919,671.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 910,919 shares in the company, valued at $4,126,463.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 607,050 shares of company stock valued at $2,508,917 in the last quarter. 73.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuitive Machines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers lunar access services, such µNova, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, lunar orbit delivery services, rideshare delivery services to lunar orbit, as well as content sales and marketing sponsorships; and orbital services, including satellite delivery and rideshare, satellite servicing and refueling, space station servicing, satellite repositioning, and orbital debris removal.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.