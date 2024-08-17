BABB Price Down 7.2% Over Last Week (BAX)

BABB (BAX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. During the last week, BABB has traded 7.2% lower against the dollar. One BABB token can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BABB has a total market capitalization of $4.64 million and $3,432.09 worth of BABB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About BABB

BABB was first traded on February 5th, 2018. BABB’s total supply is 90,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 73,680,946,000 tokens. The Reddit community for BABB is https://reddit.com/r/getbabb. The official message board for BABB is babb.medium.com. BABB’s official Twitter account is @getbabb and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BABB is getbabb.com.

Buying and Selling BABB

According to CryptoCompare, “The BAX token, an ERC-20 utility token, powers the BABB platform, a decentralized bank catering to the microeconomy. It offers UK bank accounts via a smartphone app, backed by blockchain tech. Partnerships with central banks enable global digital currency integration, boosting local economies. BABB’s mission is to bank the unbanked, using blockchain for secure, cost-effective banking. BAX serves various purposes, including transaction fees and staking for validator nodes. Founded in 2016 by Rushd Averroës, a financial inclusion specialist with an MA from the University of Greenwich.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BABB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BABB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BABB using one of the exchanges listed above.

