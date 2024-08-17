Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 25,049 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AES were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AES. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AES by 92.4% during the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of AES during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in AES by 186.1% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in AES during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AES during the first quarter worth $61,000. 93.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AES Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of AES stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.26. 6,108,331 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,139,324. The AES Co. has a 52-week low of $11.43 and a 52-week high of $22.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

AES Announces Dividend

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. AES had a return on equity of 35.44% and a net margin of 6.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.1725 per share. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. AES’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of AES from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Mizuho upped their price target on AES from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded AES from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.71.

AES Profile

(Free Report)

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

