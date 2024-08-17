Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,787 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STZ. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 148.7% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $2,369,000. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Constellation Brands Price Performance

STZ traded up $0.46 on Friday, hitting $245.70. 588,553 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,186,995. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $250.88 and its 200 day moving average is $253.91. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $227.50 and a fifty-two week high of $274.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.75.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 3rd. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.11. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 23.72%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 30.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, July 5th. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $287.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.28.

Get Our Latest Report on Constellation Brands

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 13,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $3,259,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,702 shares in the company, valued at $2,808,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,854 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.43, for a total value of $468,005.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,232 shares in the company, valued at $815,853.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 13,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $3,259,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,702 shares in the company, valued at $2,808,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,414 shares of company stock worth $3,982,922. 12.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.