Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP – Free Report) by 66.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,667 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBJP. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $386,000. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $678,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 4,862 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 6,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BBJP stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.40. 2,068,945 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.43. The stock has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.77.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BBJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of Japanese large- and mid-cap stocks. BBJP was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

