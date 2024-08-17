Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Sells 6,678 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,678 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 69,360,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,771,985,000 after buying an additional 17,369,091 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at about $950,192,000. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 424.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,451,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,602,830 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 98.0% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 4,691,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322,156 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,472,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $651,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,975 shares during the period. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $557,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 567,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,134,851.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Bernard J. Clark sold 77,431 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.94, for a total value of $5,492,955.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,630,986.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $557,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 567,057 shares in the company, valued at $35,134,851.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 181,911 shares of company stock valued at $12,541,978 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SCHW traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.55. The stock had a trading volume of 5,335,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,024,689. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $116.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.93. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.66 and a fifty-two week high of $79.49.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 26.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 41.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on SCHW shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Bank of America reduced their price target on Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Charles Schwab from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective (down previously from $88.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.27.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Stories

