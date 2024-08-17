Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Sells 9,411 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,411 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cadence Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 31,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in Copart by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 61,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,350,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in Copart by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 9,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 4,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 7,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Copart alerts:

Copart Price Performance

Copart stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.31. 3,376,348 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,477,456. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.89 and its 200-day moving average is $53.55. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.41 and a 12-month high of $58.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.38 billion, a PE ratio of 36.13 and a beta of 1.28.

About Copart

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Copart had a net margin of 33.33% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.