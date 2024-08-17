Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT) Issues Earnings Results

Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($2.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.77) by ($0.90), Zacks reports. Bakkt had a negative net margin of 3.85% and a negative return on equity of 43.08%. The firm had revenue of $509.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($4.75) earnings per share. Bakkt updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Bakkt Stock Performance

BKKT stock opened at $13.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.59. The company has a market cap of $184.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 4.80. Bakkt has a fifty-two week low of $5.57 and a fifty-two week high of $68.75.

About Bakkt

Bakkt Holdings, Inc offers software as a service and application programming interface solutions for crypto and loyalty, powering engagement, and performance. The company operates Bakkt Marketplace, a platform that enables consumers to buy, sell, and store crypto in an embedded web experience; Bakkt Crypto, a platform that supports clients with a range of crypto solutions; and Bakkt Trust, institutional-grade qualified custody solution for market participants.

