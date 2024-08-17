Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) Short Interest Update

Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 516,200 shares, an increase of 28.9% from the July 15th total of 400,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 116,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Balchem Price Performance

BCPC traded down $1.44 on Friday, hitting $166.29. 94,461 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,961. The business’s fifty day moving average is $163.51 and its 200 day moving average is $155.26. Balchem has a fifty-two week low of $110.74 and a fifty-two week high of $186.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.68.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. Balchem had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $234.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.26 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Balchem will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BCPC. StockNews.com cut Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Balchem from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Insider Transactions at Balchem

In other news, SVP Gunsteren Job Leonard Van sold 7,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.05, for a total value of $1,395,387.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,627. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Balchem

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Balchem by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Balchem by 18.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Balchem by 1.5% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Balchem by 123.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Balchem by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Balchem

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

