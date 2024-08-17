Ball (NYSE:BALL) Upgraded at Baird R W

Baird R W upgraded shares of Ball (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on BALL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Ball from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Ball from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and set a $78.00 price target (up previously from $76.00) on shares of Ball in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Ball from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Ball from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.08.

Ball Stock Performance

Shares of BALL stock opened at $63.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.18. Ball has a 1 year low of $42.81 and a 1 year high of $71.32. The firm has a market cap of $19.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.77, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.85.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. Ball had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 32.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Ball will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Ball announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, April 24th that permits the company to repurchase 40,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Ball Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.02%.

Institutional Trading of Ball

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ball by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 18,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ball by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 25,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Ball by 2.0% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Ball by 0.5% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Ball by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 26,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Featured Stories

