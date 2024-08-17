Bank of America Raises monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Price Target to $300.00

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Bank of America from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on monday.com from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on monday.com from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of monday.com from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of monday.com from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of monday.com from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, monday.com has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $282.63.

MNDY stock opened at $263.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 693.11, a P/E/G ratio of 43.41 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.93. monday.com has a 1 year low of $122.13 and a 1 year high of $265.97.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.25. monday.com had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 2.42%. The company had revenue of $216.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.33 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that monday.com will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of monday.com by 23.0% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in monday.com by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the period. MBB Public Markets I LLC increased its stake in monday.com by 93.9% during the 2nd quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP raised its holdings in monday.com by 1.4% during the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 470,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,330,000 after buying an additional 6,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of monday.com by 290.7% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 5,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 4,279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

