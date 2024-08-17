Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $15.84

Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.84 and traded as low as $15.30. Barings Participation Investors shares last traded at $15.79, with a volume of 22,562 shares.
Barings Participation Investors Stock Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.18 and a 200-day moving average of $15.85.
Barings Participation Investors Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This is a boost from Barings Participation Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barings Participation Investors
About Barings Participation Investors
Barings Participation Investors is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below-investment grade, long-term corporate debt obligations which are directly purchased from its issuers.
