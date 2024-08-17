Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $15.84

Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.84 and traded as low as $15.30. Barings Participation Investors shares last traded at $15.79, with a volume of 22,562 shares.

Barings Participation Investors Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.18 and a 200-day moving average of $15.85.

Barings Participation Investors Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This is a boost from Barings Participation Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barings Participation Investors

About Barings Participation Investors

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Barings Participation Investors by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 258,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after acquiring an additional 5,163 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Barings Participation Investors by 1.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 126,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barings Participation Investors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $289,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Barings Participation Investors by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 13,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Barings Participation Investors by 83.7% during the 2nd quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Barings Participation Investors is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below-investment grade, long-term corporate debt obligations which are directly purchased from its issuers.

