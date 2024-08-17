Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.34 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) – Investment analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Barrick Gold in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 12th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the gold and copper producer will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.35. The consensus estimate for Barrick Gold’s current full-year earnings is $1.16 per share.

GOLD has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Barrick Gold from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. CIBC boosted their target price on Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.20.

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

Shares of Barrick Gold stock opened at $19.71 on Thursday. Barrick Gold has a one year low of $13.76 and a one year high of $19.77. The company has a market cap of $34.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.71.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 12.58%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. Barrick Gold’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Barrick Gold Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.78%.

Institutional Trading of Barrick Gold

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Barrick Gold during the first quarter worth about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Barrick Gold by 175.6% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Barrick Gold by 628.8% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Barrick Gold during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Articles

