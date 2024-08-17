Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company.
Separately, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Basf to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th.
Basf Stock Up 1.4 %
Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.34 billion for the quarter. Basf had a positive return on equity of 6.36% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. On average, analysts forecast that Basf will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.
Basf Company Profile
BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems comprising isocyanates, polyamides, and inorganic basic products, as well as specialties for plastics and plastics processing industries.
