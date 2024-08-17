BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) Short Interest Update

BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,200 shares, a decline of 20.2% from the July 15th total of 50,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BayCom

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BayCom by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 668,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,787,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in BayCom by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 594,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,088,000 after purchasing an additional 15,798 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in BayCom by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 209,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,268,000 after purchasing an additional 11,484 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in BayCom by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 80,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in BayCom by 3.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Hovde Group initiated coverage on BayCom in a research note on Friday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company.

BayCom Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of BCML traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.93. 59,341 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,595. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.67 million, a P/E ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.46. BayCom has a 1 year low of $18.48 and a 1 year high of $25.04.

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $33.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.80 million. BayCom had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 7.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BayCom will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BayCom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. BayCom’s payout ratio is 18.10%.

About BayCom

BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to small and mid-sized businesses, service professionals, and individuals. The company provides demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It offers commercial and multifamily real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection.

