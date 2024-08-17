Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Short Interest Down 25.6% in July

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,280,000 shares, a decrease of 25.6% from the July 15th total of 1,720,000 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 750,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BECN. Stephens cut their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $107.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $119.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $117.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Beacon Roofing Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.30.

Get Beacon Roofing Supply alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BECN traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $86.17. The stock had a trading volume of 696,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,701. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.71. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 12-month low of $68.50 and a 12-month high of $105.42. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -136.78 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.47). Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 25.83%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. Beacon Roofing Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Beacon Roofing Supply

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, EVP Christopher Carl Nelson sold 2,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.11, for a total value of $269,230.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,155.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Prithvi Gandhi bought 5,000 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $82.29 per share, for a total transaction of $411,450.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,450. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Christopher Carl Nelson sold 2,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.11, for a total value of $269,230.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 320 shares in the company, valued at $29,155.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Beacon Roofing Supply

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 29.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC increased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 135,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,264,000 after acquiring an additional 7,087 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,606,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at about $326,000. Finally, Scientech Research LLC boosted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Scientech Research LLC now owns 5,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Beacon Roofing Supply

(Get Free Report)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. The company offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.