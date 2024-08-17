Beam Global’s (BEEM) Hold Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Beam Global in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley raised Beam Global to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a buy rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Beam Global in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Get Beam Global alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Beam Global

Beam Global Trading Up 3.2 %

BEEM stock opened at $5.20 on Wednesday. Beam Global has a 12-month low of $4.30 and a 12-month high of $8.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.65 and its 200 day moving average is $6.27. The stock has a market cap of $75.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.93.

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.09. Beam Global had a negative return on equity of 30.53% and a negative net margin of 22.16%. The firm had revenue of $14.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.65 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Beam Global will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beam Global

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its stake in Beam Global by 8.4% during the first quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 983,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,688,000 after buying an additional 76,301 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Beam Global by 21.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 618,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,207,000 after purchasing an additional 107,200 shares in the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Beam Global by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 52,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 5,181 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in Beam Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $284,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC increased its stake in Beam Global by 97.0% during the first quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 23,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 11,348 shares during the period. 26.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beam Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Beam Global, a clean-technology innovation company, engages in the design, development, engineering, manufacture, and sale of renewably energized infrastructure products and battery solutions. Its product portfolio includes EV ARC (electric vehicle autonomous renewable charger), an infrastructure product that uses integrated solar power and battery storage to provide a mounting asset and a source of power for factory installed electric vehicle charging stations; Solar Tree DCFC, an off-grid, renewably energized, and single-column mounted smart generation and energy storage system to provide a 150kW DC fast charge to one or more electric vehicles, such as electric buses, heavy-duty vehicles, agricultural equipment, public transportation, and electric vehicles used in the construction industry; and EV ARC DCFC, a DC fast charging system for charging EVs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.