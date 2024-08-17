BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Short Interest Update

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,860,000 shares, a growth of 14.8% from the July 15th total of 1,620,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 225,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.2 days.

Insider Activity at BeiGene

In other news, CFO Julia Aijun Wang sold 472 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.90, for a total value of $67,920.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Chan Henry Lee sold 834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.57, for a total transaction of $133,915.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Julia Aijun Wang sold 472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.90, for a total value of $67,920.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,517 shares of company stock worth $1,190,004 in the last three months. 7.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get BeiGene alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in BeiGene during the first quarter worth $50,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BeiGene in the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in BeiGene in the fourth quarter valued at $183,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in BeiGene by 204.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in BeiGene in the first quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BGNE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on BeiGene from $269.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America cut their price target on BeiGene from $180.00 to $152.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on BeiGene from $236.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BeiGene has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.05.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BGNE

BeiGene Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BGNE traded up $3.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $194.66. The company had a trading volume of 376,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,709. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.71 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $160.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.00. BeiGene has a fifty-two week low of $126.97 and a fifty-two week high of $219.64.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.27) by $1.12. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 21.70% and a negative net margin of 28.39%. The firm had revenue of $929.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($3.64) earnings per share. BeiGene’s quarterly revenue was up 56.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BeiGene will post -7.76 EPS for the current year.

About BeiGene

(Get Free Report)

BeiGene, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of oncology medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat various blood cancers; TEVIMBRA to treat various solid tumor and blood cancers; PARTRUVIX for the treatment of various solid tumor malignancies; XGEVA to treat bone metastases from solid tumors and multiple myeloma, as well as giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; POBEVCY to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); BAITUOWEI, to treat breast and prostate cancers; TAFINLAR and MEKINIST to treat NSCLC and melanoma; VOTRIENT for advance renal cell carcinoma; AFINITOR for advance renal cell carcinoma, NET, SEGA, & breast cancers; and ZYKADIA to treat ALK + NSCLC.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BeiGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeiGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.