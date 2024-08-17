Beldex (BDX) Trading Up 3.3% This Week

Beldex (BDX) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. In the last week, Beldex has traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. Beldex has a total market capitalization of $355.54 million and approximately $975,353.81 worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beldex coin can now be bought for $0.0532 or 0.00000090 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,610.81 or 0.04389989 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.55 or 0.00034562 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00006681 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00010789 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00012100 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00007754 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000197 BTC.

About Beldex

Beldex (CRYPTO:BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,926,072,506 coins and its circulating supply is 6,678,372,506 coins. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Beldex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

