Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Free Report) shares fell 1.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $48.99 and last traded at $48.99. 2,407 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 53,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on BLTE. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Belite Bio from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Belite Bio in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Belite Bio in a research report on Tuesday.

Belite Bio Trading Up 0.1 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Belite Bio

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.33 and a beta of -1.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.00.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Belite Bio stock. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Belite Bio Company Profile

Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting retinal degenerative eye diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is LBS-008 (Tinlarebant), an orally administered once-a-day tablet for maintaining the health and integrity of retinal tissues in autosomal recessive Stargardt disease and geographic atrophy patients.

