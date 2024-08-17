Belite Bio’s (BLTE) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Benchmark

Benchmark reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $57.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Belite Bio in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Belite Bio in a report on Thursday, June 20th.

Get Belite Bio alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Belite Bio

Belite Bio Trading Up 0.1 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Belite Bio

NASDAQ BLTE opened at $49.95 on Tuesday. Belite Bio has a 12 month low of $21.01 and a 12 month high of $50.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.33 and a beta of -1.47.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Belite Bio stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 148,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,761,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 0.50% of Belite Bio at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Belite Bio

(Get Free Report)

Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting retinal degenerative eye diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is LBS-008 (Tinlarebant), an orally administered once-a-day tablet for maintaining the health and integrity of retinal tissues in autosomal recessive Stargardt disease and geographic atrophy patients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Belite Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belite Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.