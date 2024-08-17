Belite Bio’s (BLTE) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Benchmark

Benchmark reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $57.00 target price on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Belite Bio in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Belite Bio in a report on Thursday, June 20th.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Belite Bio stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 148,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,761,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 0.50% of Belite Bio at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting retinal degenerative eye diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is LBS-008 (Tinlarebant), an orally administered once-a-day tablet for maintaining the health and integrity of retinal tissues in autosomal recessive Stargardt disease and geographic atrophy patients.
