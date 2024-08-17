Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENFW) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENFW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a decrease of 28.1% from the July 15th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 434,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Beneficient Stock Performance

Shares of Beneficient stock traded down $0.00 on Friday, reaching $0.01. 52,234 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,444. Beneficient has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.01.

About Beneficient

Beneficient, a technology-enabled financial service company, provides liquidity solutions and related trust, custody and administrative services to participants in the alternative asset industry. The company operates through Ben Liquidity, Ben Custody, and Customer ExAlt Trusts segments. It offers AltAccess platform for secure, online, and end-to-end delivery of each of the Ben business unit products and services, including upload documents, and work through tasks and complete their transactions with standardized transaction agreements.

