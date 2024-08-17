Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENFW) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENFW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a decrease of 28.1% from the July 15th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 434,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Beneficient Stock Performance
Shares of Beneficient stock traded down $0.00 on Friday, reaching $0.01. 52,234 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,444. Beneficient has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.01.
About Beneficient
