Berli Jucker Public Company Limited (OTC:BLJZY) to Issue Dividend of $0.03

Berli Jucker Public Company Limited (OTC:BLJZY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, August 17th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Friday, September 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 28th.
Berli Jucker Public Stock Performance
BLJZY remained flat at $6.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.14. Berli Jucker Public has a 52 week low of $6.40 and a 52 week high of $6.40.
Berli Jucker Public Company Profile
