BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA) Price Target Raised to $25.00 at HC Wainwright

BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA – Free Report) had its price target boosted by HC Wainwright from $4.00 to $25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for BioCardia’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.19) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.59) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($5.06) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.27) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.40) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($1.51) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($1.14) EPS.

BioCardia Trading Up 14.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ BCDA opened at $3.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.96. BioCardia has a 1-year low of $2.52 and a 1-year high of $23.25.

BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter. BioCardia had a negative net margin of 2,208.76% and a negative return on equity of 3,638.68%. The firm had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.55) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that BioCardia will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

BioCardia Company Profile

BioCardia, Inc, a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, develops cellular and cell-derived therapeutics for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States. Its leading product candidate is CardiAMP, an autologous mononuclear cell therapy system in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of ischemic heart failure with reduced ejection fraction and refractory angina resulting from chronic myocardial ischemia.

