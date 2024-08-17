Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 386,700 shares, a drop of 21.5% from the July 15th total of 492,300 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 58,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.6 days.

Bioceres Crop Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BIOX traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,506. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $639.27 million, a P/E ratio of 1,018.00 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.86. Bioceres Crop Solutions has a 12-month low of $9.71 and a 12-month high of $14.05.

Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $83.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.80 million. Bioceres Crop Solutions had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 0.28%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bioceres Crop Solutions will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bioceres Crop Solutions

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIOX. Fourth Sail Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions by 20.5% in the second quarter. Fourth Sail Capital LP now owns 1,961,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,992,000 after acquiring an additional 334,195 shares during the period. Long Focus Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 280,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after purchasing an additional 46,647 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 236,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 7,096 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 136,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 43,484 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Family Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions by 1.9% in the second quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 64,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. 17.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BIOX shares. Roth Mkm started coverage on Bioceres Crop Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bioceres Crop Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

About Bioceres Crop Solutions

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides crop productivity solutions. It operates through Seed and Integrated Products, Crop Protection, and Crop Nutrition segments. The Seed and Integrated Products segment provides seed traits, germplasms, and seed treatment packs for healthier, and higher yielding crops.

Featured Stories

