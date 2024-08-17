Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 386,700 shares, a drop of 21.5% from the July 15th total of 492,300 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 58,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.6 days.
Bioceres Crop Solutions Stock Performance
NASDAQ:BIOX traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,506. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $639.27 million, a P/E ratio of 1,018.00 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.86. Bioceres Crop Solutions has a 12-month low of $9.71 and a 12-month high of $14.05.
Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $83.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.80 million. Bioceres Crop Solutions had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 0.28%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bioceres Crop Solutions will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BIOX shares. Roth Mkm started coverage on Bioceres Crop Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bioceres Crop Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.
About Bioceres Crop Solutions
Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides crop productivity solutions. It operates through Seed and Integrated Products, Crop Protection, and Crop Nutrition segments. The Seed and Integrated Products segment provides seed traits, germplasms, and seed treatment packs for healthier, and higher yielding crops.
