Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRI) Receives Buy Rating from Benchmark

Benchmark reiterated their buy rating on shares of Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.00 target price on the stock.
BFRI stock opened at $1.36 on Friday. Biofrontera has a 1 year low of $0.61 and a 1 year high of $9.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.05 and a 200 day moving average of $1.21. The company has a market cap of $6.92 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 0.46.
Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.63) by ($0.22). Biofrontera had a negative return on equity of 1,390.99% and a negative net margin of 69.44%. The firm had revenue of $7.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.52 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Biofrontera will post -3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Biofrontera Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions in the United States. The company's products are used for the treatment of actinic keratoses, which are pre-cancerous skin lesions, as well as impetigo, a bacterial skin infection.
