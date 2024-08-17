Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRI) Receives Buy Rating from Benchmark

Benchmark reiterated their buy rating on shares of Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.00 target price on the stock.

BFRI stock opened at $1.36 on Friday. Biofrontera has a 1 year low of $0.61 and a 1 year high of $9.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.05 and a 200 day moving average of $1.21. The company has a market cap of $6.92 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 0.46.

Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.63) by ($0.22). Biofrontera had a negative return on equity of 1,390.99% and a negative net margin of 69.44%. The firm had revenue of $7.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.52 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Biofrontera will post -3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Biofrontera stock. Rosalind Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Biofrontera Inc. ( NASDAQ:BFRI Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 504,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,000. Biofrontera comprises approximately 0.7% of Rosalind Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Rosalind Advisors Inc. owned approximately 9.91% of Biofrontera as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

Biofrontera Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions in the United States. The company's products are used for the treatment of actinic keratoses, which are pre-cancerous skin lesions, as well as impetigo, a bacterial skin infection.

