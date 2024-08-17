Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) Price Target Increased to C$31.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by TD Securities from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$25.50 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Bird Construction from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Bird Construction from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Bird Construction from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bird Construction currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$27.75.

Bird Construction Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of Bird Construction stock opened at C$24.71 on Tuesday. Bird Construction has a 52-week low of C$9.95 and a 52-week high of C$27.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$25.36 and a 200 day moving average of C$21.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.05.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.38 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$873.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$772.65 million. Bird Construction had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 2.59%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bird Construction will post 1.9383117 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bird Construction Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.047 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Bird Construction’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. Bird Construction’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.44%.

Bird Construction Company Profile

Bird Construction Inc provides construction services in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, and institutional, and infrastructure markets. It constructs large, complex industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; and provides electrical and instrumentation, high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as power line construction, structural, mechanical, and piping, including off-site metal and modular fabrication.

