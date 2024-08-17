Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,760,000 shares, an increase of 32.4% from the July 15th total of 23,240,000 shares. Approximately 9.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Bitfarms

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Bitfarms by 67.3% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 153,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 61,624 shares during the period. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new position in shares of Bitfarms in the second quarter valued at $816,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Bitfarms in the second quarter valued at $4,016,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bitfarms in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Bitfarms by 227.6% during the second quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 70,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 49,029 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.59% of the company’s stock.

Bitfarms Trading Up 3.9 %

BITF traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.39. The stock had a trading volume of 15,946,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,472,736. Bitfarms has a 1-year low of $0.92 and a 1-year high of $3.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $978.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 3.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Bitfarms ( NASDAQ:BITF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. Bitfarms had a negative net margin of 64.06% and a negative return on equity of 19.24%. The business had revenue of $50.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.51 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bitfarms will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BITF shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Bitfarms in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Bitfarms from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Bitfarms from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $3.25 to $2.30 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Bitfarms in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Bitfarms in a report on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bitfarms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.66.

About Bitfarms

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

Featured Stories

