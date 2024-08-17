BitTorrent-New (BTT) One Day Trading Volume Tops $10.13 Million

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. BitTorrent-New has a market capitalization of $714.38 million and approximately $10.13 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BitTorrent-New has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BitTorrent-New token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BitTorrent-New alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000228 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000844 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001091 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001399 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001324 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000521 BTC.

BitTorrent-New Profile

BitTorrent-New (BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 968,246,428,571,000 tokens. The official website for BitTorrent-New is bt.io. The official message board for BitTorrent-New is blog.bittorrent.com. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BitTorrent-New Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent [New] (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent [New] has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 968,246,428,571,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent [New] is 0.00000074 USD and is up 0.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 166 active market(s) with $13,432,401.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent-New should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitTorrent-New using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitTorrent-New Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitTorrent-New and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.