Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ:BLBX) Short Interest Up 19.8% in July

Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ:BLBX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, an increase of 19.8% from the July 15th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Shares of Blackboxstocks stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $2.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,951. Blackboxstocks has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $4.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.73. The company has a market capitalization of $8.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.35.
Blackboxstocks (NASDAQ:BLBX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter. Blackboxstocks had a negative net margin of 125.31% and a negative return on equity of 48.30%. The business had revenue of $0.65 million during the quarter.
Blackboxstocks Inc develops and markets financial technology and social media hybrid platform. It offers Blackbox System, a subscription-based software as a service that provides real-time proprietary analytics and news for stock and options traders. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.
