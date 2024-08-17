Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ:BLBX) Short Interest Up 19.8% in July

Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ:BLBX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, an increase of 19.8% from the July 15th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Blackboxstocks Stock Performance

Shares of Blackboxstocks stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $2.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,951. Blackboxstocks has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $4.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.73. The company has a market capitalization of $8.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.35.

Blackboxstocks (NASDAQ:BLBX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter. Blackboxstocks had a negative net margin of 125.31% and a negative return on equity of 48.30%. The business had revenue of $0.65 million during the quarter.

Insider Activity at Blackboxstocks

Blackboxstocks Company Profile

In other Blackboxstocks news, CEO Gust Kepler purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 598,210 shares in the company, valued at $2,392,840. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 30.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Blackboxstocks Inc develops and markets financial technology and social media hybrid platform. It offers Blackbox System, a subscription-based software as a service that provides real-time proprietary analytics and news for stock and options traders. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

