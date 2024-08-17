bleuacacia ltd (NASDAQ:BLEU) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

bleuacacia ltd (NASDAQ:BLEU – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the July 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.
bleuacacia Stock Performance
Shares of BLEU remained flat at $10.83 during midday trading on Friday. 46 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,226. The stock has a market cap of $81.83 million, a PE ratio of 56.32 and a beta of 0.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.75. bleuacacia has a one year low of $10.37 and a one year high of $11.40.
bleuacacia (NASDAQ:BLEU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of bleuacacia
About bleuacacia
bleuacacia ltd does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of premium branded consumer retail.
