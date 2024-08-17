Blue Trust Inc. Boosts Stake in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 2,053.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,075 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Matador Resources by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 23,305 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 5,255 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of Matador Resources by 4.0% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 74,399 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,434,000 after buying an additional 2,865 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 1.9% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,255 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Spring Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Matador Resources by 166.9% in the second quarter. Spring Capital Management LLC now owns 71,600 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,267,000 after acquiring an additional 44,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Matador Resources by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,869 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matador Resources Stock Performance

Matador Resources stock traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.51. 873,192 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,530,910. Matador Resources has a one year low of $50.79 and a one year high of $71.08. The company has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 3.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Matador Resources Announces Dividend

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The energy company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $847.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $822.55 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 29.01% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Bryan A. Erman bought 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.90 per share, with a total value of $97,825.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,750 shares in the company, valued at $97,825. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Robert T. Macalik bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.50 per share, with a total value of $27,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,596,850. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryan A. Erman purchased 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.90 per share, with a total value of $97,825.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,750 shares in the company, valued at $97,825. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 4,250 shares of company stock valued at $236,995 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MTDR. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Matador Resources from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Matador Resources in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.17.

About Matador Resources

(Free Report)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

See Also

