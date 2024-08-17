Blue Trust Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Free Report) by 96.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 85,841 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 42,254 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ASX. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ASE Technology by 2.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 21,308,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $234,182,000 after acquiring an additional 584,333 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ASE Technology by 89.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,861,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,364,000 after purchasing an additional 4,664,258 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ASE Technology by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,884,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,557,000 after buying an additional 1,009,795 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,884,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,553,000 after buying an additional 313,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of ASE Technology by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,575,343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,313,000 after buying an additional 50,930 shares in the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ASX traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.95. The company had a trading volume of 7,541,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,646,443. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.21. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $7.20 and a twelve month high of $12.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.58.

ASE Technology ( NYSE:ASX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. ASE Technology had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.3209 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 2nd. ASE Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ASX shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of ASE Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. StockNews.com upgraded ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; commercial complex, after-sales, and support services; manages parking lot services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

