Blue Trust Inc. Buys 6,588 Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) by 102.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,992 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,588 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Synovus Financial by 228.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 51,828 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after buying an additional 36,047 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Synovus Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Synovus Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Synovus Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,547,000. Institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SNV traded up $0.49 on Friday, hitting $43.35. 1,198,276 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,418,525. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.40. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $24.40 and a 12 month high of $47.83.

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $563.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.52 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.05%.

In related news, major shareholder Eli Samaha sold 6,803 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total value of $171,571.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,466,493 shares in the company, valued at $36,984,953.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Eli Samaha sold 6,803 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total transaction of $171,571.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,466,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,984,953.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP D Wayne Akins, Jr. acquired 24,500 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.40 per share, with a total value of $916,300.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,461.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 180,326 shares of company stock worth $4,557,245 in the last ninety days. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SNV. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Synovus Financial from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.44.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

