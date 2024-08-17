Blue Trust Inc. Has $1.84 Million Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 89.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,141 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.3% in the second quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.7% in the second quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 996 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 8,899 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,363 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,140,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on ISRG shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. Redburn Atlantic raised Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $380.00 to $510.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $430.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $442.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 2,943 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.30, for a total transaction of $1,304,631.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,275 shares in the company, valued at $5,441,507.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.76, for a total value of $111,542.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,506 shares in the company, valued at $2,558,968.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 2,943 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.30, for a total value of $1,304,631.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,441,507.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,309 shares of company stock worth $6,642,470. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 0.2 %

Intuitive Surgical stock traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $478.98. 809,102 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,553,632. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $443.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $407.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.89 billion, a PE ratio of 86.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $254.85 and a one year high of $482.50.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 27.65%. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.