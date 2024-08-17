Blue Trust Inc. Has $1.87 Million Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,706 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 182,067.2% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 48,877,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,364,799,000 after purchasing an additional 48,850,448 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,074,648,000. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 1,252.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,305,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $973,834,000 after buying an additional 6,765,582 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $596,614,000. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $465,659,000. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PLD shares. Scotiabank raised their price target on Prologis from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Prologis from $143.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Prologis from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.81.

Prologis Price Performance

Shares of PLD traded down $1.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $122.85. 2,899,167 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,709,659. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.64 and a fifty-two week high of $137.52. The company has a market cap of $113.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $117.88 and its 200 day moving average is $119.39.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.41). Prologis had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 36.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.