Blue Trust Inc. Has $2.14 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 1,914.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,387 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 87,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 21,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 84,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,341,000 after buying an additional 6,472 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 353,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,213,000 after buying an additional 21,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC now owns 114,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EEM traded up $0.50 on Friday, reaching $43.41. 31,457,954 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,208,900. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.64. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $36.38 and a 52-week high of $44.64.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

