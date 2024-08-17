Blue Trust Inc. Has $419,000 Stock Holdings in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) by 422.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,314 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,915 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Celestica were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Celestica by 2,494.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,703,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $391,147,000 after acquiring an additional 8,368,293 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Celestica by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,331,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,643,000 after buying an additional 64,658 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Celestica by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,386,709 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428,071 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Celestica by 0.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,640,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,730,000 after acquiring an additional 7,335 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Celestica by 4.6% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,398,352 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,782,000 after acquiring an additional 105,943 shares during the last quarter. 67.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CLS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Celestica from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Celestica from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Celestica from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Fox Advisors began coverage on Celestica in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Celestica from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.38.

Shares of NYSE:CLS traded down $1.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.78. 1,269,744 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,324,994. The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 2.31. Celestica Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.22 and a 52 week high of $63.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.85.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.10. Celestica had a return on equity of 19.96% and a net margin of 4.16%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Celestica’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Celestica Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

