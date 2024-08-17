Blue Trust Inc. Increases Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 1,282.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,773 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copart during the second quarter valued at $237,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 263.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 651,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,307,000 after purchasing an additional 472,318 shares during the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 205.6% during the second quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 29,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,597,000 after buying an additional 19,834 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 1.2% during the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 157,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,530,000 after buying an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Finally, Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Copart by 4.1% during the second quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Copart Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of CPRT stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.31. 3,376,348 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,477,456. The stock has a market cap of $49.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.13 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.55. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.41 and a fifty-two week high of $58.58.

About Copart

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Copart had a net margin of 33.33% and a return on equity of 20.80%. Copart’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

