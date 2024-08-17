Blue Trust Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 26.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,276 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,163 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,931,811 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $227,741,000 after purchasing an additional 20,741 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1,916.7% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 50,134 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,910,000 after acquiring an additional 47,648 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 531,637 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $45,383,000 after acquiring an additional 28,649 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 99,839 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,770,000 after acquiring an additional 5,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth $8,558,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MU. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $143.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Micron Technology from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total transaction of $664,355.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,321 shares in the company, valued at $19,335,731.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.14, for a total value of $882,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 719,049 shares in the company, valued at $90,700,840.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $664,355.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 142,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,335,731.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,174 shares of company stock worth $9,528,693 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MU traded up $1.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $107.99. The company had a trading volume of 18,383,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,450,379. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $121.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.14. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.75 and a fifty-two week high of $157.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.05 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.57) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 81.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -32.39%.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.