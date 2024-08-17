Blue Trust Inc. Invests $391,000 in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,656 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in ESCO Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ESCO Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in ESCO Technologies by 53,200.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 533 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in ESCO Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in ESCO Technologies by 2,178.3% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of ESCO Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th.

Shares of NYSE ESE traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $121.29. 129,432 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,095. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.82 and a beta of 1.10. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.59 and a 12-month high of $125.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. ESCO Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 8.40%.

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Test & Measurement. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

