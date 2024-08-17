Blue Trust Inc. Purchases 20,680 Shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 207.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,639 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,680 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in NU were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NU during the 1st quarter worth approximately $152,000. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its position in shares of NU by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 23,949,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,497,000 after purchasing an additional 3,886,442 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NU during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,958,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of NU during the 1st quarter worth approximately $597,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NU during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,370,000. 80.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NU alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of NU in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered NU from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $14.50 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group lowered NU from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NU has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.38.

NU Stock Performance

NU traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.09. The stock had a trading volume of 43,056,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,707,168. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.62. The firm has a market cap of $67.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.13. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $6.61 and a one year high of $14.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. NU had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 13.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

NU Profile

(Free Report)

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.